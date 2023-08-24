Trump set to be arraigned in Georgia on 2020 election charges

Donald Trump is turning himself at the Fulton County jail in Georgia Thursday evening, the fourth arraignment for the former president on charges related to election interference, this time for an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Eighteen other people are facing charges in the same case.

In an interview with NJ Spotlight News, former New Jersey Attorney General John Farmer Jr. said of this indictment, “This is really, I would say, the kitchen-sink indictment, and basically it captures all of the efforts that President Trump is alleged to have engaged in to overturn the election in Georgia and, and also the national election.

“Clearly central to this case is going to be his phone call to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, where he asked him to find 11,000 votes. But it also goes much deeper than that and encompasses actions taken in other states to further the conspiracy that’s alleged to basically change the result of the 2020 election.”