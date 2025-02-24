Trump eyes NJ military base for immigrant detention

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is one of the locations considered, according to NYT

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | February 24, 2025 | Law & Public Safety

The Trump administration is exploring military sites across the U.S. — including New Jersey’s largest base — to assist in managing undocumented immigrants, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report identified Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington and Ocean counties as on the list of potential detention sites. The report stated that the administration is working on establishing a deportation “hub” at Fort Bliss in Texas, which would serve as a model for the other locations. New Jersey’s base would operate as a satellite facility, along with bases in nine other states, including New York, California and Colorado.

While previous administrations have used military bases as emergency shelters for undocumented migrant children when the government’s shelter system reached capacity, this move would mark a significant shift by the White House to increase militarization of immigration enforcement.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s office has not commented on the plan.

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