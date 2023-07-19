Trump could be charged with third federal indictment

Former President Trump said on Tuesday that he received a so-called target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, that focused on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The target letter seemed to cite, according to The New York Times, a potential charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and a broad charge tied to a violation of rights.

Tuesday night, at a Fox News town hall, Trump referred to the letter as “election interference.”

“I got the letter on Sunday night. I don’t think they’ve ever sent a letter on Sunday night. And they’re in a rush because they want to interfere. It’s interference with the election…” said Trump. Some have suggested that a target letter usually means an indictment will follow.

NJ Spotlight News caught up with Chris Gramiccioni, former assistant U.S. attorney for New Jersey and former Monmouth County prosecutor, to talk about Trump’s target letter and more.