Troubled NJ nursing home sold, avoids closure

One of the state’s beleaguered nursing homes received a new life after the owners of Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center — formerly known as Andover Subacute I — on Thursday sold the Sussex County facility. The sale complies with a state order to either remain open under new ownership or to close.

Judy Kushner of Bemet LLC, a for-profit company, acquired the property and took over immediately, according to the New Jersey’s Department of Health. Kushner has stakes in several other rehab and nursing centers in the region.

Last month, the state comptroller suspended Limecrest from New Jersey’s Medicaid program, citing a litany of violations there and at another facility under the same ownership the state previously shut down. That center, Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, was once New Jersey’s largest nursing home, but was shut down by the state in 2022 for failing to “protect the health and safety” of its residents. Both facilities’ suspension from the state’s Medicaid program typically forces a facility to be sold or closed.

In November, the state health department halted admissions at Limecrest after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak killed seven residents and infected dozens of others. The center was also hit with a lengthy list of serious health and safety violations.