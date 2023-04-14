Trenton to pay $1.9M to settle police wrongful death lawsuit

The city of Trenton will pay $1.9 million to the estate of Stephen Dolceamore, a man who died in police custody in April 2020. Dolceamore was handcuffed facedown and officers continued to hold their knees on his back even after he was fully restrained, as he told them he couldn’t breathe.

Dolceamore was later found to have a “toxic to lethal” amount of drugs in his system and failed to respond to the opioid-reversal drug Narcan. No charges were brought against the officers even though the death was ruled a homicide. It’s one of several instances in recent years where New Jersey police have come under fire for their policing practices.