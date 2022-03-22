Trenton mayor calls for release of video related to police shooting

An unarmed black man was shot and paralyzed by Trenton Police last month, and there are differing accounts of what actually happened leading up to Jujuan Henderson being shot while sitting in a car. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling for the full release of all video footage, including police body cameras, dashboard cameras and any nearby surveillance cameras. The state Attorney General’s office is investigating the incident and even though it occurred in Mercer County, the AG is running the investigation through the Union County Prosecutor’s Office to avoid conflict. Henderson’s family has filed suit against the police director and the unidentified officers.