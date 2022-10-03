Tom Kean Jr. gives cold shoulder to media

One of the state’s most competitive congressional races is in the 7th district, where the Republican challenger is former state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. He’s refusing interviews with reporters and generally dodging the media.

“I’ve never seen a campaign like this where the candidate won’t talk. He won’t come out of his little hole and deal with voters, which tells me he’s running strictly on the name,” said Star-Ledger editorial page director and columnist Tom Moran. The Star-Ledger editorial board recently endorsed Kean’s opponent, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D). Kean is not talking to the Star-Ledger because he says the editorial board won’t let him have his say.