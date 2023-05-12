Title 42 ends, but migrants confront new restrictions

As Title 42 expired and some 60,000 migrants sought ways to cross the southern border, veterans who already made that difficult trip watched from their sanctuary in New Jersey. They want to remain anonymous. One recalled his trip from Venezuela, through the infamous Darien Pass. “When I crossed the jungles at Darien, which is in Panama, I seen a lot of sick kids. Families almost not able to make it. Dead bodies. I have concluded it has been worthwhile — it’s worth it,” he said.

Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale offers refuge at his nonprofit in Highland Park and says this latest surge will strain already scarce resources. But he adds — it’s nothing new. “We have had hundreds of people show up here since September of last year — from Colombia, from Peru, from Venezuela.” The border crisis reached New York City months ago aboard buses deployed from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams now wants other counties to share the burden — but they already do, Kaper-Dale explains: “Mayor Adams — whether he knew it or not — tons of the folks coming to the city ended up coming to Highland Park, New Jersey. And to Vineland, New Jersey. And to New Brunswick, New Jersey.”

Some 300 Central and South American migrants currently get meals and housing through Kaper-Dale’s church. More are incoming — but how many?

Former President Donald Trump’s Title 42 kept migrants out over COVID-19 concerns, but the Biden administration’s erected even higher hurdles — like a transit ban. Immigration advocate Amy Torres says, “Title 42 did end. But the Biden admin imposed its own set of rules and regs that in many ways are even more strict and punishing than Title 42 was. It requires filing for asylum in every country prior to arriving in the U.S. … and then if asylum is denied, it places people on a five-year ban before they can legally apply for asylum again.”