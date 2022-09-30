Three movies released Friday have scenes filmed in NJ

If you have any doubt about New Jersey’s growing role in the movie industry, take note, three feature films that were shot in the state were released Friday. The movies are “Bros,” “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and “Smile.”

Filming for the romantic comedy “Bros” by Universal Pictures took place in Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Passaic, and Union counties. SkyDance Media produced “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” with some filming done in Jersey City and Paterson. The horror movie “Smile,” a Paramount release, includes scenes filmed in Newark and other locations in north Jersey.

The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission says more than 45 major projects have been filmed in the state so far this year, which should help generate record revenues by year’s end.