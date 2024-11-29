This year, Black Friday comes with unique challenges

Black Friday is usually the day shoppers wait to find the best deals and retailers hope to hit record sales. This year, people were out early looking to score serious savings on gifts, or maybe a little something for themselves.

But the traditional Black Friday experience has been undermined by weeks of so-called pre-Black Friday deals leading up to the big day. And while big sales could stimulate overspending, this holiday shopping season comes with some unique challenges: inflation, looming tariffs and a later Thanksgiving — meaning fewer days for consumers to shop and retailers to sell.

So how will this impact consumer confidence and spending? Eileen Kean, New Jersey state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, explains what the business outlook for this holiday season looks like.