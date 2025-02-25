NJ Spotlight News’ series The Change Project takes a deeper look at some of the state’s social and economic challenges — and at some possible remedies.

Amid the state’s opioid overdose crisis, the latest installment in the series examines how a growing number of public health advocates in New Jersey and elsewhere are starting to embrace the safe-consumption model, what some say is a radical way to address opioid overdoses.

The centers are places where people use illegal drugs that they obtain elsewhere, but under the watchful eye of medical professionals who are ready to intervene at the slightest hint of overdose. The centers also offer wraparound services like mental health care and addiction treatment for those who want them.

Other states and countries have had significant success using the controversial model, and advocates said it could prove helpful in New Jersey, too.

“The data is clear, right? Nobody’s ever died at an overdose prevention center or a safe-consumption site from drug use,” said NJ Spotlight News health care writer Lilo H. Stainton, author of the report.

“Drug use is here, it’s already part of our world. And the drugs are getting far more powerful, police will tell you that. Everybody will tell you that,” Stainton said. “And it’s really a question of, do we truly want to meet people where they’re at, which is what a lot of social service programs claim to be. And if we do this, is this the way to do it and save lives?”

“There’s definitely concern about the political pushback,” she said in an interview with anchor Briana Vannozzi.

“One lawmaker who works on these policies even struggled to say, ‘So you mean we’re providing a place where people can come and do drugs day in and day out?’ And the answer is, yes. Until they decide a better way, you’re keeping them alive to make that decision. And the truth is 30%-40% of them do end up getting other treatment. It may not stick, but as people told me, everybody matters to somebody. And if we’re really here to save lives, this is a model that seems to work.”