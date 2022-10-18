Teachers ask for less learning-loss messaging, fewer state assessments

Teachers ask legislators to step aside, allow them to do their job

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | October 18, 2022 | Education

New Jersey educators say the state needs to step up support to help them get a handle on post-COVID-19 learning recovery for their students. At a State House hearing on Monday, teachers and administrators pleaded with lawmakers to ease up on testing mandates and the rhetoric around student performance, giving assembly members a glimpse at what the classroom is really like after two years of living with a pandemic.

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TAGS: ASSEMBLY EDUCATION COMMITTEE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 EDUCATION LEARNING LOSS NJ EDUCATION ASSOCIATION SCHOOL STATE HOUSE
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