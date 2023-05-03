Sweeney is all in on offshore wind industry

Former Senate President Steve Sweeney is wading into what’s become a controversial topic in the state — the offshore wind industry. The potential economic impact of wind development and job opportunities for the region were discussed at a conference Wednesday at the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy at Rowan University.

Sweeney, a Democrat, said the offshore wind industry should be developing even faster in New Jersey. “In Europe, three decades if not more, they don’t have any issues. It’s the same ocean. I don’t think we have any issues. What we do have is politics, which needs to stop.”

Offshore wind has become the foil for some Republican leaders, who blame the industry for recent marine mammal deaths. They say there could be a connection between ocean surveys and the recent spate of dead whales washing up on New Jersey’s beaches, and they’re not satisfied with the state officials and scientists who say there isn’t a connection.

“This offshore wind is not just good for the United States, but it’s very important for the state of New Jersey,” Sweeney said.