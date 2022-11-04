Suspect who threatened NJ synagogues caught by FBI

The FBI announced Friday that it has caught the person responsible for the threats made against New Jersey synagogues, saying in a meeting with Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey law enforcement that the man holds “radical extremist views.” Many have come out in support of the Jewish community following the threats, including Murphy who said in a statement Friday, “We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations.”

Rabbi David Levy, director of the American Jewish Committee’s New Jersey office, said, “Rising antisemitism is having a powerful impact on the Jewish community. We know from our surveys … that well over eighty percent of the Jewish community feels that antisemitism has risen over the past five years. That’s compared to about forty percent in the general community. So we have a gap in knowledge about how much antisemitism has risen.”

Levy said the news that the person responsible for the threat against synagogues had been caught means that “people are feeling much more secure today as they get ready for our Shabbat worship … because of the amazing work of the FBI and all of their partners.” And he said, “We’re deeply grateful for the fact that law enforcement upped their patrols, they reached out to houses of worship, they made sure that they were doing everything they needed to do to provide security in a threat environment.”

Major funding for Exploring Hate has been provided by: The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charlotte and David Ackert, The Peter G. Peterson and Joan Ganz Cooney Fund, Patti Askwith Kenner, For a complete list of funders, please visit: pbs.org/exploring