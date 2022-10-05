State urged to intervene as problems persist at Trenton water utility

Drawing from the Delaware River, Trenton Water Works treats 28 million gallons of water daily and sends it to the Pennington Reservoir for distribution to more than 200,000 consumers. But water stored in the 150-year-old uncovered reservoir has been plagued by algae and midges. And plans to fix myriad issues at the treatment plant have become mired in Trenton’s municipal political dysfunction.

“Quality water — clean water — should not be part of politics. And unfortunately, that’s what’s happened here in this case,” said Mark Lavenberg, the plant’s director. The political gridlock has stalled repairs. Regional politicians and outside towns that depend on Trenton Water Works for drinking water want the state Department of Environmental Protection to intervene.