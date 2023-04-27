State investigates possible corruption in Camden, ties to Norcross

The state attorney general’s office is launching a corruption investigation into development deals in Camden. According to a report by NJ Advance Media’s Ted Sherman, the city and a major nonprofit group working on revitalization efforts there have recently been hit with a number of subpoenas. And it appears the records being sought are related to companies, individuals and transactions publicly tied to South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross, who wields tremendous influence in Camden and New Jersey politics at large.

Tax incentives given to Camden have been heavily scrutinized by both the Murphy administration and critics of Norcross. A special task force convened by Gov. Phil Murphy four years ago to look into business dealings of Norcross concluded the tax incentive program was rewritten to favor the Norcross family’s special interests. A Norcross spokesperson says the awarding of those economic tax incentives has already been “exhaustively reviewed.”