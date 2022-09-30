Spotted lanternfly to bug NJ for several more weeks

Throughout the summer, spotted lanternflies were a menace to trees and other plants in the Garden State. And the invasive spotted lanternfly isn’t done causing damage — swarms are likely to continue for several weeks. The spotted lanternfly feeds on plant sap and excretes a sugary substance known as honeydew. That can attract bees, wasps, ants and other insects that can feed on a tree, and it encourages the growth of black mold which can kill plants. So far there hasn’t been significant damage in New Jersey, but repeated infestations could wear down and kill plants over time.

The bugs are becoming more pervasive in some areas. Traps have been used to some effect. That’s “going to help, but it’s not going to solve it,” said George Hamilton, extension specialist in pest management at Rutgers University. “The females will be laying eggs into October, until we get a couple of good, hard frosts.” And, he said, the spotted lanternfly population won’t dwindle significantly until they find more natural predators.