Social justice advocates express concerns over bill amending bail reform

Social justice advocates are expressing concerns over a bill amending bail reform. Under current law, defendants can await trial at home unless law enforcement can prove they pose a risk. But under the new bill, defendants charged with certain gun crimes could automatically be detained pre-trial. Advocates oppose the measure saying it would increase racial disparities already existing in the state.

Sen. Joseph Cryan, the bill’s sponsor, has withdrawn the amended bill for further discussions. He said he plans to reintroduce an updated version next month.