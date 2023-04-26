Shoppers line up as Bed Bath & Beyond starts shutdown

A line of parents pushing strollers rolled in for the going-out-of-business sale at Buy Buy Baby, while shoppers with carts queued up at Bed Bath & Beyond, looking for deals after the New Jersey-based big-box chain declared bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 filing filled some loyal Bed & Bath shoppers with nostalgia. “Wedding gifts. College — for when you’re getting ready for the dorms — this is where I went. And Buy Buy Baby, too. I don’t know where people are going to go now, for baby registries,” said Jeannie Mathias of Fair Lawn.

The company is closing all remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores including 13 in New Jersey, 120 Buy Buy Baby stores, plus its Harmon cosmetics chain nationwide. The popular 20% discount coupons are no longer being accepted.

Financial analysts believe the big-box chain lost its focus as the retail world shifted online, especially during the pandemic. Bed Bath & Beyond will conduct final sales and liquidate its inventory between now and June 30, when it expects all of its properties will be vacated.