Sheila Oliver remembered as a political trailblazer

New Jersey’s political community is in mourning after Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at the age of 71. Lawmakers and leaders across the political spectrum in the state are remembering Oliver as a trailblazer who navigated the treacherous waters of Essex County politics on her rise to the top of state government.

“She was definitely a lady amongst all ladies, but she knew her politics,” said Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Passaic), who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus. “She knew how to navigate shark-infested waters with grace and gravitas and was able to successfully steer through two terms as speaker and ascend to the lieutenant governor position.”

Sumter is one of the many who have been paying tribute to Oliver.