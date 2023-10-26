Sen. Menendez defends himself against corruption charges

In Sen. Bob Menendez’s first interview since being indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges, the embattled lawmaker said he’s innocent and plans to prove it.

New Jersey’s senior U.S. senator defended himself against allegations that he acted as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt, denied charges that hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash federal authorities found in his home were bribes and pledged to clear his name while remaining in office.

Menendez spoke in an exclusive interview for this week’s episode of Chat Box on NJ Spotlight News. Watch the full interview with Sen. Menendez.