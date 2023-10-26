Security of Israel remains priority, Rep. Sherrill says

The crisis between Israel and Hamas is growing. Overnight, the Israeli military carried out a “targeted raid” with tanks in the northern Gaza Strip as “part of preparations for the next stages of combat.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that a ground invasion is imminent in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

The United Nations said it might have to halt aid operations if fuel is not delivered, calling it the end of a “lifeline” for Palestinians. Officials in Gaza say more than 7,000 people have been killed with nearly 18,000 injured. Pressure is building on the U.S. and the international community to get desperately needed aid into Gaza or call for a ceasefire or humanitarian pause in the fighting.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News, “I think where we have to be as a country, who is supporting the fight against Hamas, is to be incredibly thoughtful about what that means and how best to move forward.”

“We have learned hard lessons about counterinsurgencies. We have learned hard lessons about fighting terrorism. I think that we have to be very thoughtful about how we move forward, how we align with our democratic values, how we make sure we are protecting civilians, how we make sure we are getting humanitarian aid to civilians,” Sherrill said.

The New Jersey congresswoman said, “I’m working hard with our allies on moving forward, and If there is a time when different legislation comes forward that I think will help in that effort, I will consider [a ceasefire] … My number one consideration is how we ensure that Israel remains secure, but that we also ensure that we have a better outcome for the civilians in Palestine, or the Palestinian civilians.”