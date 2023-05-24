Russian court extends detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich

The New Jersey native was arrested on espionage charges March 29

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | May 24, 2023 | Politics, More Issues

On Tuesday, a Russian court extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months. Gershkovich’s parents — who are Soviet emigres — were allowed in the courtroom after a long wait.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native was arrested on espionage charges on March 29 while reporting on a story in Yekaterinburg. The Russian government has yet to say what, if any, evidence it has for that accusation. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. have denied the charges. He’s the first U.S. correspondent to be detained in Russia for espionage charges since the Cold War. He is being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

Anton Troianovski, Moscow bureau chief for The New York Times currently based in Berlin, discusses Tuesday’s court proceedings.

WATCH 4:34
More Issues, Politics
‘Free Evan’ campaign highlights plight of reporter jailed in Russia
WATCH 5:47
More Issues
Friends speak out as reporter remains in Russian custody
TAGS: ANTON TROIANOVSKI COLD WAR EVAN GERSHKOVICH LEFORTOVO PRISON MOSCOW BUREAU CHIEF RUSSIA THE NEW YORK TIMES YEKATERINBURG
Click here to contact NJ Spotlight News