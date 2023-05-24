Russian court extends detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich

On Tuesday, a Russian court extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months. Gershkovich’s parents — who are Soviet emigres — were allowed in the courtroom after a long wait.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native was arrested on espionage charges on March 29 while reporting on a story in Yekaterinburg. The Russian government has yet to say what, if any, evidence it has for that accusation. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. have denied the charges. He’s the first U.S. correspondent to be detained in Russia for espionage charges since the Cold War. He is being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

Anton Troianovski, Moscow bureau chief for The New York Times currently based in Berlin, discusses Tuesday’s court proceedings.