Routine anxiety screenings recommended for adults under 65

Data reveals anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent mental health complaints among adults, with more than 40% of women in the U.S. and about a quarter of all men suffering from the symptoms. Now, for the first time, a federal task force is recommending that all adults under the age of 65 are routinely screened for anxiety, regardless of symptoms.

Experts on the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said the recommendation was made because many cases go undetected or untreated for long periods — and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in new cases of depression and anxiety. Sue Heguy, of CarePlus NJ, discusses the recommendation.