Remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rain to NJ

Authorities predict the death toll in Florida will rise

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | September 30, 2022 | Energy & Environment, Weather

With homes ripped apart, neighborhoods under water, and communities still cut off from rescue efforts in Florida, Hurricane Ian has earned its place among the worst hurricanes ever in the United States. It’s also likely the deadliest for Florida, where 21 deaths have been reported. But authorities there expect that number to be much higher once floodwaters recede, giving access to isolated residents.

As the Red Cross assesses the needs in Florida, it is asking for monetary donations. The storm smashed Florida’s west coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. On Friday, it was pummeling  South Carolina as a Level 1 hurricane.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain to New Jersey throughout the weekend. “We’re looking at one to four inches, more the further south you go,” said Steven Decker, undergraduate programs director of meteorology at Rutgers University.

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