Quest continues for full-time homeless shelter in Ocean County

Ocean County is one of the few counties in New Jersey that doesn’t have a full-time homeless shelter. Finding emergency shelter continues to be a challenge for residents there who face homelessness. The county relies on the Code Blue program.

In Toms River, three Code Blue spaces are available for overnight shelter when the temperature drops below 32 degrees countywide and 35 degrees in Toms River.

“That’s temperature-dependent, and it’s only in the winter. There’s a challenge for folks who are in need of emergency placement consistently,” said Sue Jones, pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Toms River.

Officials with nonprofits say this system is not efficient and forces them to fill the gap on days when Code Blue alerts are not issued.

“The need for a shelter is here, but financially, our organization isn’t prepared to totally do it yet, but I think we’re getting closer,” said Paul Hulse, CEO and president of I Just Believe Inc., a Toms River-based homeless charity. “Every year, we get a little bit closer, and little bit better. We grow a little bit more. The impact is becoming more prominent, and the successes are what keep us going,” he said.