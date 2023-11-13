Pushback against Tammy Murphy as candidate to replace Menendez

Editor’s note: The video accompanying this story has been updated to correctly identify Sen. Bob Menendez.

With first lady Tammy Murphy being discussed as a likely candidate in a Democratic primary race to replace Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), some Democrats, women of color particularly, suggest that several other candidates, better known and in some cases maybe better or equally qualified, didn’t even get a courtesy call from Team Murphy.

“New Jersey voters are tired of political bosses, men in the back of a room, over steak dinners, deciding who gets to run for office by giving them the line, and who gets elected,” said Patricia Campos-Medina, president of Latina Civic Action.

Campos-Medina may yet mount an electoral challenge to that party-line system, which bestows favored ballot position on the candidate liked by the party bosses, in this case, it appears, Tammy Murphy. “We have a lot of qualified women, women of color, candidates who should enter this race and speak about their vision for New Jersey’s future, and an endorsement from party bosses limits the ability of voters to have choice,” Campos-Medina said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-3rd), who officially launched his candidacy for the Democratic nomination Friday, said he’s aware of other potential candidates. “A number of them are colleagues of mine. I have deep respect for them, so whether it’s Tammy Murphy, I’ve known them for a number of years. I have deep respect for them, so I hope they make their decision in the same way that I did, which is what’s best for New Jersey, what’s best for the country and I respect that.”

Menendez has given no indication he will not be a candidate despite his legal troubles. “That would be the easy way out. … I trust the people of New Jersey. I’ve trusted them for nearly 50 years,” he has said.

Editor’s note: The accompanying video has been updated to correctly identify Sen. Bob Menendez.