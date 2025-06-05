Protesters slam new ICE crackdowns, Trump travel ban

Leqaa Kordia of Paterson, a young Palestinian woman, was picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in March, charged with overstaying her student visa and flown to a federal holding facility in Texas.

On Thursday, she was the focus of a protest at the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, as supporters spoke out against Kordia’s detention and the immigration enforcement system that ensnared her.

“She speaks of inhumane conditions: the cells are overcrowded, she’s been sleeping on floors, cockroaches,” said Banan Abdelrahman with American Friends Service Committee, who spoke with Kordia on Thursday morning. “As a Muslim, she hasn’t been given her religious accommodations, space to pray.”

“We are here to say, what happened to Leqaa is not an exception, it is a warning,” added Haliema Tawm with the Palestinian American Community Center. “As the Palestinian community, we live it for every day. This is not abstract. It’s real. It’s personal. We are watching our people disappear.”

Kordia drew renewed ICE scrutiny a year after she joined pro-Palestinian protests outside the gates of Columbia University. She was arrested then, but officials dropped the charges. After her arrest again in March, her attorney said the Trump administration’s focus on Palestinians protesting in the U.S. revived interest in Kordia’s case.

“Those are the folks that the Trump administration has particularly targeted — and they’ve particularly targeted them individually and specifically, not only in the media, but also through the actions that they’ve pursued in court,” said Arthur Ago, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem singled out Kordia recently. “It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America,” she said. “When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.”

The Delaney Hall protest unfolded against a larger political landscape where the Trump administration is expanding its crackdown on immigrants with expired visas and beyond. After agents discovered the suspect in the recent Boulder, Colorado, terror attack had overstayed a tourist visa, the president vowed to double down further.

Kordia’s supporters on Thursday said she is not a terrorist and should be entitled to free speech and due process.

“She is a completely different person than the person that was detained in Colorado,” Ago said. “And for the Trump administration or any law enforcement organization or agency to group folks together that way is just an injustice.”

Protesters also deplored the president’s new travel ban which bars citizens from a dozen nations that he claims lack proper security checks.

The ban prohibits entry into the U.S. of foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Trump also issued partial travel suspensions for foreign nationals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

The travel ban is scheduled to take effect Monday, and it prompted frantic reactions.

“This is the Muslim ban 2.0!” said Abdelrahman. “It happened before, it’s happening again. The villainization of Muslim people, and brown and Black communities has been the way the immigration system works here. And it’s just expanding.”

As for Kordia, supporters and her attorney said her visa status has been resolved, for now, and she should be released from detention following a hearing in Dallas.