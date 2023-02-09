Social advocates are calling for justice after disturbing claims of inmate mistreatment at South Woods State Prison. They say a recent water outage at the facility forced prisoners to live in degrading conditions for days. They also say there are alarming reports of physical abuse, including an underground fight club where officers force prisoners to take part.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections confirms there was a water main break near the prison’s powerhouse that didn’t affect the facility, but necessary emergency repairs did require service to be shut off temporarily. A spokesperson said the agency worked quickly to resolve the issue and that all prisoners and staff members had access to adequate drinking water. The DOC said it investigates all allegations of abuse and said there is no merit to the fight club rumors.