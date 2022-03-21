Proposed legislation to hold home appraisers accountable for discriminatory housing practices

If passed, appraisers could have their license suspended or revoked

Melissa Rose Cooper, Correspondent | March 21, 2022 | Housing

Housing advocates are standing behind proposed legislation that would hold accountable home appraisers engaging in discriminatory practices. If passed, appraisers could have their license suspended or revoked for such practices. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 requires appraisers to provide fair home appraisals regardless of race, but advocates say daily discriminatory practices still happen in New  Jersey, despite being one of the most diverse states.

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TAGS: APPRAISERS DISCRIMINATORY HOUSING PRACTICES HOUSING ADVOCATES THE FAIR HOUSING ACT
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