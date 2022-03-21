Housing advocates are standing behind proposed legislation that would hold accountable home appraisers engaging in discriminatory practices. If passed, appraisers could have their license suspended or revoked for such practices. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 requires appraisers to provide fair home appraisals regardless of race, but advocates say daily discriminatory practices still happen in New Jersey, despite being one of the most diverse states.
Proposed legislation to hold home appraisers accountable for discriminatory housing practices
If passed, appraisers could have their license suspended or revoked