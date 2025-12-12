Propane shortage prompts NJ state of emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to a propane shortage caused by a service disruption at a major distribution plant in Marcus Hook, Pa.

About 186,000 New Jersey residents rely on propane to keep their homes warm and the state is bracing for a deep freeze in the coming days.

The problem traces back to a November power outage at that distribution plant. Since then, operations have been intermittent, creating long delays for delivery trucks and tightening supply across New Jersey. State officials still are not naming the specific facility involved. According to reports, major operators, like Monroe Energy, say the issue is not at their facilities.

Murphy’s order, issued Thursday, temporarily relaxes federal rules to ease the crunch, letting propane truck drivers work up to 14 hours a day instead of the usual 11-hour shifts.

There is no timeline for when the shortage might end; the order stays in place until the emergency is over.

Residents can find updates and warming center information at READY.NJ.GOV and NJ 2-1-1.