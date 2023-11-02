Program to better help people in mental health crisis launches in 12th NJ county

New Jersey’s Arrive Together program, which is aimed at providing a compassionate response during 911 calls involving people in mental health crisis, is being launched in Hunterdon County. The announcement was made Thursday by Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson and Chief of Detectives Timothy J. Drew.

The goal of the program is to shift how law enforcement deals with mental health crises and prevent their escalation. It pairs law enforcement personnel with mental health professionals on crisis calls. A pilot version of the program began in 2021 under the state attorney general’s office. Its success led the Legislature to approve $10 million to expand the program to all 21 counties. Hunterdon County is the 12th county to initiate the Arrive Together program.