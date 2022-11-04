Program launched to replace lead service lines in Passaic County

A major project was launched Friday by the Passaic Valley Water Commission to replace aging lead service lines in Passaic County.

Service lines are entirely on private property, so before anybody can inspect or replace them, homeowners must give permission. “The goal is to get the lead out, but we need to get the word out, and let people know that we need their cooperation. We need them to understand that this is to their benefit,” said Hector Lora, mayor of Passaic.

The commission will be replacing the lines for free, thanks to a loan from the state’s infrastructure bank and federal funds.

Thousands of service lines in Passaic County must be inspected for lead, according to the commission, which says that process should take about 2 1/2 years.