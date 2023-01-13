Prescription-free birth control to be allowed at NJ pharmacies

New law will take effect after rules are drawn up for pharmacists

Brenda Flanagan, Senior Correspondent | January 13, 2023 | Health Care

“We can proudly say that we have finally freed the pill.” Sen Shirley Turner (D-Mercer) means birth control pills. She has pushed to make them more accessible since 2015, sponsoring a bill to let New Jersey pharmacists dispense the pills without a prescription.  Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law Friday.

New Jersey joins more than 20 other states and 100 countries that have opened up access to self-administered hormonal contraceptives — including pills, patches and rings — without having to see a doctor first.

“This will result in fewer abortions in the state of New Jersey,” said Princeton OB/GYN Dr. Maria Sophocles, who said women often encounter barriers trying to access birth control. The law will take effect after rules are drawn up.

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TAGS: BIRTH CONTROL PILLS DR. MARIA SOPHOCLES HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVES PHARMACISTS SHIRLEY TURNER
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