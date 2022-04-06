Poll finds Murphy popular, as long as he stays in NJ

The latest Monmouth University Poll, out on Wednesday, measures Gov. Phil Murphy’s statewide approval rating just months into his second term.

The poll finds that 57% of registered voters approve of the governor’s job performance, with 35% giving the thumbs-down. When the poll asked if Murphy had accomplished anything in his first term and a few months, the response might give the governor pause. Some 25% of voters said he had no accomplishments; 42% said they were minor and only 30% said he had accomplished anything.