Poll finds Murphy popular, as long as he stays in NJ

Monmouth poll finds that 57% of registered voters approve of governor's job performance

David Cruz, Senior Political Correspondent/Anchor | April 6, 2022 | Politics

The latest Monmouth University Poll, out on Wednesday, measures Gov. Phil Murphy’s statewide approval rating just months into his second term.

The poll finds that 57% of registered voters approve of the governor’s job performance, with 35% giving the thumbs-down. When the poll asked if Murphy had accomplished anything in his first term and a few months, the response might give the governor pause. Some 25% of voters said he had no accomplishments; 42% said they were minor and only 30% said he had accomplished anything.

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