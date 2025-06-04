Police spending tied to Black residents’ deaths, study says

A new study published by Rutgers School of Public Health challenges the idea that investing in policing helps keep communities safer.

The study cited recent research that showed a correlation between a community’s spending on police and the suicide rates among that community’s Black residents, as well as police killings of Black residents. NJ Spotlight News spoke with Devin English, an associate professor in the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health and an author of the report.

“What we found in looking at police spending and these other areas of spending was that in years in which police funding increased, the year following we saw Black suicide increase as well,” he said. “We looked at what was happening the next year and then what was happening five years afterwards”

On the flip side, the study found that increased spending in housing reduced both of those death rates among Black residents.

“It was actually the opposite of the effect that we saw with police funding, and that was increases in the housing and community development funding were actually associated with decreases in Black suicide the next year,” English said. “And we did find that increases in K-12 education funding were associated with decreases in suicide for white residents, but not Black residents.”

English said the findings can help state and local leaders as they decide where to spend money. “We did find that there are important alternatives that can potentially support, reduce suicide and reduce police perpetrated-killing, and that is housing and community development, and education,” he said.