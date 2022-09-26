Plan to help more NJ women with breastfeeding

New Jersey leaders want to increase breastfeeding rates for new moms as part of a Breastfeeding Strategic Plan, a five-year road map that aims to both boost support for breastfeeding and break down barriers.

“We need to provide better access to lactation support, including the clinical support and international board-certified lactation consultants. We also need to provide more diversity and more culturally congruent care to support lactation in the state, particularly to address the racial disparities that New Jersey has in terms of lactation rates,” said Ellen Maughan who helped to develop the plan.