Passaic County prosecutor under fire for handling of Paterson police ‘robbery squad’

Joe Malinconico, editor of the Paterson Press, has the latest details

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | October 18, 2022 | Law & Public Safety, More Issues

The calls are growing louder for Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes to resign. Newly released public documents show her office dropped nearly a dozen investigations into five Paterson cops. They were later arrested by the FBI and convicted in federal court — admitting they robbed and assaulted people they illegally stopped in the city. Local activists say the scandal within the place department is just the latest example of Prosecutor Valdes’ ongoing failure to protect the community. She’s also been ensnared in other high-profile allegations and lawsuits. NJ Spotlight News speaks with Joe Malinconico, editor of the Paterson Press, who’s been closely following the story and has the latest details.

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TAGS: CAMELIA VALDES FBI JOE MALINCONICO PATERSON PATERSON COPS PATERSON POLICE DEPARTMENT PATERSON PRESS
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