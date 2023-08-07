Partnerships in Camden are creating new homeownership

New affordable homes are being constructed on the site of a once vacant lot in Camden through alliances with the Parkside Business and Community Partnership and New Jersey American Water. Because of this new program, the nine new homes and one renovated house will soon be available for purchase by first-time homebuyers.

“It’s definitely critical because so many of our neighbors, our friends, our family are in dire need to buy something that will grow wealth for their family,” said Miosha Lawrence, homeownership coordinator at PBCIP.

Mark McDonough, the president of New Jersey American Water said, “The fact that we provided the NRTC grant to drive a program like this and see our dollars go directly into the community to help is incredibly important to us. As a water utility, we feel uniquely oriented to be part of a community. We enter folks homes each day and provide them with a life-sustaining utility and it’s important to us to have those trusted partnerships.”

Angel Fuentes, Camden City Council President said, “This is unique, and this is different … and we want people to know that there is still hope. That we believe in affordable housing … and we still have people in need.”

Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America is a multiplatform public media initiative that provides a deeper understanding of the impact of poverty on American society. Major funding for this initiative is provided by the JPB Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Ford Foundation.