Opposition builds against revamping school mental health services

Advocates say if a regional model was to take place, a lot of the relationships that were formed would no longer exist

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | October 18, 2022 | Health Care

A new statewide plan to address the rising rates of mental health issues among students is getting serious pushback. The Murphy administration announced a plan to effectively end a system of school-based youth services that’s been in place for nearly 40 years. It would be replaced with a regional model that operates outside the schools in hopes of providing more mental health resources. This would come at a time when students are experiencing heightened levels of depression and anxiety since the onset of the pandemic. Mental health reporter Bobby Brier brings us the latest on the proposal and the protests against it in partnership with Report for America.

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TAGS: ANXIETY BOBBY BRIER DEPRESSION MENTAL HEALTH MURPHY ADMINISTRATION REPORT FOR AMERICA STUDENTS
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