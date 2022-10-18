Opposition builds against revamping school mental health services

A new statewide plan to address the rising rates of mental health issues among students is getting serious pushback. The Murphy administration announced a plan to effectively end a system of school-based youth services that’s been in place for nearly 40 years. It would be replaced with a regional model that operates outside the schools in hopes of providing more mental health resources. This would come at a time when students are experiencing heightened levels of depression and anxiety since the onset of the pandemic. Mental health reporter Bobby Brier brings us the latest on the proposal and the protests against it in partnership with Report for America.