Opening arguments set tone for Nadine Menendez trial

The corruption trial of Nadine Menendez began in earnest on Monday, as prosecutors and the defense delivering their opening arguments.

Nadine Menendez, the wife of disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), is accused of conspiring with her husband and three businessmen to use the senator’s power and influence to benefit foreign governments in exchange for cash, gold and other bribes.

Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his part in the scandal; he is appealing that sentence.

Nadine Menendez’s trial was delayed for months as she underwent treatment for breast cancer, for which she is still in recovery. She appeared in court Monday wearing a bright pink face mask.

Prosecutors on Monday used opening arguments to illustrate Nadine Menendez’s alleged central role in the illegal scheme, while her attorneys told jurors they would prove that the prosecution cannot meet the evidentiary standards needed to convict.

Bob Menendez was not in attendance on Monday. The trial will resume on Tuesday as the prosecution calls witnesses to testify.