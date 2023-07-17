Officials cite Daniel’s Law to stifle local reporter, raising press freedom concerns

Civil liberty and open government advocates in New Jersey are raising alarms over a dispute brewing in New Brunswick over a local reporter’s attempt to disclose the residence of the city’s police director.

Charlie Kratovil, the editor of New Brunswick Today and a local activist in Central Jersey, frequently uses the public comment periods of New Brunswick City Council meetings to question city leaders. At the council meeting on May 3, Kratovil questioned why the city’s police director, Anthony Caputo, does not attend the meetings more regularly — and to make his point, Kratovil pointed out that Caputo actually lives roughly two hours away in Cape May.

Though Kratovil has not actually published any articles listing Caputo’s address, which he obtained through a public records request, Caputo has told Kratovil to cease and desist, or potentially face legal action under Daniel’s Law. The recently-enacted legislation shields judges and certain law enforcement officials from having home addresses disclosed.

Kratovil and his supporters, including the ACLU, argue that the law is overly broad and infringes on the First Amendment protections for press freedom.