NOAA predicts busy hurricane season, but flooding more of a concern

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and the 2024 cycle is expected to be abnormally busy according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. The federal agency is predicting up to 13 hurricanes and as many as 25 named storms. Storms get names when their wind speeds reach 39 mph or higher. That’s the most aggressive May outlook ever issued by the government agency.

Experts say a busy hurricane season shouldn’t come as a surprise. An expected La Niña will set the stage for storm formation, while climate change has caused ocean temperatures to soar — meaning more fuel for storms to grow.

“We look to the sea surface temperatures deep in the tropic Atlantic where all these storms form. And we do look at the La Niña conditions. We also look at state for the west African monsoon,” said Matt Rosencrans, lead hurricane seasonal forecaster for NOAA.

Rosencrans says many of these storms may never make landfall. But that shouldn’t change how people think about preparedness.

“We should take this outlook as a chance to prepare now for the season as if the storm was going to come to your area,” said Rosencrans. “Flooding is a huge concern given sea level rise and the intensity of storms and much of New Jersey and the New York Metro is in a low lying area.”