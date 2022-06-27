NJ’s allergy season is longer, harder due to climate change

New Jersey allergy sufferers usually start their season in spring, with pollen from maple trees, then oaks. Grass adds to the pollen load in late spring, then ragweeds blossom in fall. The calendar of misery doesn’t end until a hard freeze kills off weeds.

Researchers now find climate change is driving a pollen explosion. And allergy sufferers in New Jersey have noticed a disturbing trend — the pollen starts flying sooner and harder, and it lingers longer. Analysis by Climate Central for NJ Spotlight News used growing-season data from nine communities across New Jersey to show the pollen season averages an extra 14 days statewide. In Flemington, it’s 28 days longer. And Newark has 10 more days of sneezing, watery eyes and trouble breathing — dangerous exposure for a town where the kids’ asthma rate is triple the nation’s.

This story was produced in partnership with Climate Central, a Princeton-based nonprofit, nonpartisan climate science and reporting organization.