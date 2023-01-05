Students bombarded with information through social and news media outlets will now get some guidance on how to determine what’s true and what’s not. This week, New Jersey became the first state in the country requiring public schools to teach media literacy in grades K-12. It’s a move aimed at combating the rise of misinformation, which spiked during the pandemic, by requiring a course to help students discern whether sources are credible. The bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday was six years in the making. A committee put together by the Department of Education including teachers, librarians and media specialists will develop the curriculum, with a focus on teaching the differences between facts, opinions, points of view and first and secondary information.