Students bombarded with information through social and news media outlets will now get some guidance on how to determine what’s true and what’s not. This week, New Jersey became the first state in the country requiring public schools to teach media literacy in grades K-12. It’s a move aimed at combating the rise of misinformation, which spiked during the pandemic, by requiring a course to help students discern whether sources are credible. The bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday was six years in the making. A committee put together by the Department of Education including teachers, librarians and media specialists will develop the curriculum, with a focus on teaching the differences between facts, opinions, points of view and first and secondary information.
NJ will require media literacy courses in public schools
A move aimed at combating the rise of misinformation
Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | January 5, 2023 | Education
An Emmy award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News, the newsroom of NJ PBS. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News, and later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 covering crime and politics in New York City. Her work has taken her to national presidential nominating conventions, Capitol Hill, up and down the East Coast and every corner of the Garden State. She's interviewed every New Jersey governor dating back to Jon Corzine and moderated numerous political debates and forums. Her work has also earned awards from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists and the Philadelphia Press Association. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state and raising her family there.