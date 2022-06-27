NJ Transit wants court to ban work stoppages by engineers union

Recent union ‘sick-out’ led to widespread train cancellations

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | June 27, 2022 | More Issues, Transportation

NJ Transit filed a lawsuit for a permanent restraining order against the locomotive engineers union to prevent the group from staging any future work stoppage and asked the court to fine the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen to cover money lost from a recent shutdown.

Starting on the morning of June 17, NJ Transit was forced to cancel 250 trains and suspend service at night after more than 200 engineers called out of work, which continued through the weekend. The union said the “sick-out” was over engineers not receiving overtime pay for working the Juneteenth holiday and stalled contract negotiations. The court has granted NJ Transit a temporary restraining order against the union.

WATCH 1:32
Transportation, Business
Weekend of frustration for air and train travelers
Transportation, Personal Finance
What a gas ‘tax holiday’ would mean for NJ
TAGS: BROTHERHOOD OF LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AND TRAINMEN JUNETEENTH NJ TRANSIT OVERTIME RESTRAINING ORDER SICK-OUTS TRAIN ENGINEERS UNION
Click here to contact NJ Spotlight News