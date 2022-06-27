NJ Transit wants court to ban work stoppages by engineers union

NJ Transit filed a lawsuit for a permanent restraining order against the locomotive engineers union to prevent the group from staging any future work stoppage and asked the court to fine the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen to cover money lost from a recent shutdown.

Starting on the morning of June 17, NJ Transit was forced to cancel 250 trains and suspend service at night after more than 200 engineers called out of work, which continued through the weekend. The union said the “sick-out” was over engineers not receiving overtime pay for working the Juneteenth holiday and stalled contract negotiations. The court has granted NJ Transit a temporary restraining order against the union.