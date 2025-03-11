NJ students injured in Parkway bus crash

A teenager remains in critical condition following a bus crash that injured over a dozen children Monday night when a school bus traveling from Lakewood overturned on the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County.

The 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being ejected from the bus during the crash and pinned underneath it. Of the 31 people on board, 15 were injured, including the driver and 14 children who were taken to local hospitals.

A social media post from the Montvale mayor, where the incident occurred, stated Tuesday morning that the teenager remains in the hospital and is fighting for his life. Authorities report that the bus was heading north when it veered off the road near Exit 172 and flipped onto its side. The crash remains under investigation.

This incident follows a deadly weekend on New Jersey roads, with 11 people killed in seven separate traffic accidents across the state, including in cities like Paterson, Toms River, Manahawkin, and Elk, Gloucester County.