NJ Spotlight News special edition — Feeling the heat: September 19, 2024

In this special edition of NJ Spotlight News, we’re taking a look at two ways climate change is affecting the Garden State’s valuable agriculture industry with a pair of award-winning short documentaries.

First up, examining the increasing risk posed by extreme heat to farmworkers, most of whom are migrants who lack the same protections as other workers in other industries.

Then, we turn to the seafood sector and the Atlantic surf clam — a sought-after shellfish that New Jersey is a hub for. Today, the wild clam population is being squeezed by changing ocean temperatures and chemistry and by the budding offshore wind industry.