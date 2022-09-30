NJ Spotlight News: September 30, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rain to NJ
Authorities predict the death toll in Florida will rise.
NJ gives new support to farmers of color
One aim of new law is to expand access to loans.
Spotted lanternfly to bug NJ for several more weeks
Females will lay eggs until hard frosts arrive.
Three movies released Friday have scenes filmed in NJ
Dozens of major projects have been filmed in the state so far this year.