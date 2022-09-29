NJ Spotlight News: September 29, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ abortion rights advocates vow to fight for additional legislation

They want state lawmakers to pass Reproductive Equity Act.

School-based mental health screening shows promising results

Vitale, Murphy want SBIRT program to be offered statewide.

Routine anxiety screenings recommended for adults under 65

Sue Heguy, of CarePlus NJ, discusses recommendation by US Preventive Services Task Force.

Murphy’s favorability rating improves, poll finds

Poll shows 47% of NJ residents have a favorable opinion of the governor.

Business Report: Redlining claims, housing market cools, Amazon hikes pay, Madoff payout

A compilation of today’s top business stories

Biden unveils plan to end hunger in US by 2030

The president emphasized bipartisanship in addressing hunger.